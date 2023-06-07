Jammu, Jun 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP's youth wing will take out bike rallies covering every village of the Union territory over the next six days highlighting the schemes and policies launched by the Narendra Modi government in the last nine years.

The bike rallies are part of the BJP's month-long Maha Sampark Abhiyan being carried out to showcase the progress and transformation achieved by the Union government.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Jammu and Kashmir unit Arun Prabhat said the six-day bike rallies will cover every mandal and village. "It will include a night stay at every village and mandal," he added.

"The BJYM will engage with community and youth organizations, gyms, sports clubs, Yuva Vyapar Mandals and local professionals such as lawyers, doctors, engineers, and teachers to create awareness about the government's good governance policies," he said.

Prabhat asserted that the main aim of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan is to connect with citizens at all levels, celebrate the last nine years of "transformative governance and empower first-time voters".

