Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): A boy from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur died and several others were injured after they got trapped in a lift in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a Twitter post.

The Ministers said the boys were from Lati in Udhampur district of J-K.

"Unfortunate mishap involving Lift/Elevator in Bhavnagar, Gujarat in which a group of boys from Lati, district Udhampur, J-K, got trapped, sustaining injuries with the death of one of them. I am in touch with local authorities and hospital management there," tweeted Singh.

The Minister said he has spoken to Bhavnagar Bharatiben Shivalik for following up.

"I have also spoken to Lok Sabha MP from Bhavnagar, Bharatiben Shivalik and she is also following it up. Meanwhile, at Lati, our PRI representative Master Kasturi Lal is coordinating," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

