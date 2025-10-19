Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) organised a vibrant Diwali Mela at its Humhama campus in Budgam to bring joy to the families of jawans deployed on duty at the Line of Control (LOC).

The event featured cultural performances, traditional stalls, children's activities and festive celebrations, highlighting BSF's commitment to troop welfare and family support.

IG BSF of Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, extended warm wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and stated that the BSF is celebrating the festival with a rejuvenating Diwali fair. The fair features a variety of food and cloth stalls, rides, games, and more entertaining activities.

"I would like to wish everyone a Happy Diwali on behalf of Kashmir Frontier. As we all know, BSF celebrates all festivals with their families. Today, all our frontier headquarters, the HTC (High-Tech Control Room), composite hospital, under-command sector, and units have come together to organise a Diwali fair here. There are many food stalls and numerous games for children, including swings. We will continue to celebrate with our families over the next two days," he stated.

Furthermore, he said that such events are important to be organised because they bring the forces together, which develops trust and faith amongst the teams.

Yadav assured that the BSF troops work diligently with determination, devotion, hard work, and commitment to keep the nation safe. They ensure that any infiltration attempts at the Line of Control (LOC) receive a suitable response. (ANI)

