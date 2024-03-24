Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 24 (ANI): The jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) along with its Women's Wing smeared their fellow comrades with colours as they celebrated Holi at the International Border on Sunday.

The civilians also joined in the celebrations on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, with soldiers in Leh.

He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

Speaking to jawans and other senior defence personnel on the occasion, the Raksha Mantri said, "If Delhi is our national capital, Ladakh is a capital of bravery and valour. Visiting you all to celebrate Holi makes this one of the happiest moments for me. Siachen is no ordinary land. It is an unshakeable symbol of India's sovereignty and determination. It represents our national determination," he said.

"I have said it many times before and will say it again: it is our duty to take care of you, your children, your parents...your family. We are always ready for that. I do not need to tell you here that with the same diligence with which you are working for this country by dedicating your body and mind, our government is also working for the betterment of our armed forces," Rajnath added.

The Defence Minister requested Army Chief Manoj Pande to establish a new tradition by telling the Air chief and Navy chief that whenever a festival comes around, they should ring in the celebrations the day before with soldiers and armed forces personnel deployed at the frontiers and protecting the country's sovereignty in the face of grave adversities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the country's citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh.

It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (ANI)

