Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A Judicial First Class Magistrate allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The 36-year-old, Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room, upset following an "argument" with his wife over a petty issue, police said based on preliminary investigation.

Also Read | Israel: Over 2,000 People Celebrate Hindu Festival Holi and Jewish Festival Purim in Tel Aviv (See Pics).

Following the complaint lodged by his father, a case was registered at Amberpet police station and further investigation was on, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)