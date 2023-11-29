Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Three persons accused of being involved in the illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits were arrested here, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Dar, and Shabir Ahmad. A total of 239 gold-like biscuits were recovered from their possession, they informed further.

Also Read | Disproportionate Assets Case: Karnataka High Court Allows Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Withdraw Appeal Petition After State Govt Withdraws Consent for CBI Probe.

"On November 28, Khansahib police station received information from reliable sources indicating therein involvement of a group of individuals in the illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits. Acting on the tip-off, a suspect vehicle with registration number JK04F/5047 was intercepted near Gogjipathri crossing in the Khansahib area. 3 persons on board the vehicle were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar S/o Ab. Ahad Dar resident of Malwa Kunzar, Farooq Ahmad Dar S/o Gh. Mohammad Dar resident of Arizal Khansahib and Shabir Ahmad Dar S/o Jalalu din Dar resident of Arizal Khansahib," Jammu and Kashmir Police stated in an official release.

"During the search of the vehicle, 239 gold-like biscuits suspected to be counterfeit were recovered. The accused individuals were unable to substantiate the authenticity of the items and were arrested on the spot," it added.

Also Read | ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Train Food Poisoning Incident: Meals Not Supplied by Railway Staff or IRCTC Staff, Say Officials.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)