Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid heavy snowfall, the Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army on Sunday evacuated a local woman in labour pain on a stretcher to the hospital in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chinar warriors got a distress call from Ramnagri in Shopian for urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady. In heavy snowfall, evacuation team carried the lady on a stretcher and brought her to District Hospital Shopian. Family blessed with a baby boy," Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

Also Read | BSF Airlifts 3 Patients For Medical Attention From Snow-Bound Tangdhar Sector in J&K’s Kupwara, Watch Video.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Ghaggar Hill village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Boniyar Tehsil and shifted her to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions.

Despite heavy snowfall in the forward post of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector, the Indian Army personnel continue to perform their duty in hostile weather conditions.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Health Workers to Get Booster Dose From January 10 in Rajasthan.

The post, guarded by the Indian Army, is located at around 17,000 feet altitude. Notably, there has been a continuous snowfall in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)