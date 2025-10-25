Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): National Conference winning candidate in the recently conducted Rajya Sabha polls, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, on Saturday, credited the JKNC's internal unity and expressed gratitude to allies, including the PDP, Congress, for their support in securing three out of four seats from the Union Territory for the Upper House of the Parliament.

Ramzan lauded his party's performance, saying that after a long time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have regained representation.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of 'Open War' if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

"After a long time, J-K's people got representation... NC deserves praise for the achievement as our party members stayed united... I thank our leadership and the parties such as PDP, Congress, AIP, AAP for supporting us," he said.

The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won three out of four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hingoli: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Maharashtra, No Casualty Reported.

According to the party, senior JKNC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Fellow party members, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, were also declared winners.

In a post on X, the National Conference said, "JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Congratulations!"

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Paul Sharma won with 32 votes, leaving NC's Imran Nabi Dar with 22 votes.

All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

Earlier today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah expressed gratitude and praised the unity within the party and the support extended by the Congress and other allies.

He, however, noted disappointment over missing out on a potential fourth seat, attributing it to "some unfulfilled promises", a setback he described as part of the electoral process. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)