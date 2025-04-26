Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the Ramban district to assess the situation a week after a cloudburst caused significant damage in the region.

Speaking to ANI, CM Abdullah said that the purpose of his visit is to reassure residents of Ramban of the government's continued support.

He said, "My reason for coming here was to assure the people of Ramban that even if a huge incident has occurred in Pahalgam, we are still worried about Ramban."

The Chief Minister informed that National Highway 44 (NH-44) has been reopened for one-way traffic, facilitating movement and aid. He also confirmed that funds have been released from Jammu for the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Restoration efforts began on April 22, following the cloud burst, which also caused damage to a temple and several vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gool, stated that the flash floods had damaged 37 houses and one temple. He added, "Yesterday, a cloudburst occurred here, and the flash floods damaged 37 houses and a temple. Although there was a significant loss of property, no lives were lost. Several cattle are also reportedly missing."

The SDM further mentioned, "A complete assessment of the loss will be done, and all the required help will be given. Rehabilitation is being done and we are providing all necessary things like medicine and food..."

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Ramban and senior civil and police officials, Chief Minister Abdullah had earlier travelled by road from Srinagar to Marog, one of the worst-hit villages.

Demonstrating the deep concern and commitment of his government, he trekked several kilometres on foot through rugged terrain to reach Kela Morh, where the cloudburst had triggered flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction, according to an official statement.

Interacting with residents and officials from the district administration, the Chief Minister was briefed on the scale of the damage and the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The district administration had informed the Chief Minister earlier that clearance operations are in full swing. Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), disaster response units, police, volunteers, and the local population are working around the clock to remove mudslides and boulders and restore normalcy in the affected area. (ANI)

