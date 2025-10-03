Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): The 84th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a cleanliness drive along the banks of the Chenab River in Ramban district.

The initiative aimed to promote environmental conservation and preserve the natural beauty of the river

Commandant of the 84th Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, said that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, their team carried out a cleanliness drive to remove garbage and plastic from the river, aiming to maintain the cleanliness and conservation of the river and its water.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Commandant N Ranbir Singh said, "...Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, our team came here and cleaned up all the garbage and plastic. Our aim is to maintain the cleanliness and conservation of the river and its water. We have launched this drive for this purpose."

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. Inspired by the concepts of Satyagraha and non-violence, Gandhi led the Dandi March of 1930, during which thousands walked to the sea to defy the salt law, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, a protest against British rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon." (ANI)

