Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) The Cyber wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged fraudster who duped a local resident of over Rs 19 lakh online on the pretext of allotment of Indian Oil petrol pump, an official said.

Parmod Devgan, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested from Hisar in Haryana by a special team of Cyber Police, a police official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Cumulative Vaccine Doses Administered Cross 52 Crore, Over 41 Lakh Jabs Inoculates in Past 24 Hours.

He said the arrest of Devgan followed investigation into a complaint lodged by Nissar Ahmad of Mahore area of Reasi at Cyber Police Station Jammu.

Investigation Officer Inspector Vikram Sharma succeeded in identifying the fraudster and accordingly he led a team and arrested the accused, the official said.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow.

The accused has been brought to Jammu after completing all legal procedures, the official said, adding his questioning is going on to ascertain involvement of other accused in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)