Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): On the first Monday of the holy Shravan month, scores of devotees gathered early morning to offer prayers at the Devika Temple in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the 12th batch of devotees departed from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for their pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath this morning.

A devotee from Mumbai said, "We are seven members. We are coming for the first time. Proper arrangements have been provided for food and sleep, but due to the rains, we are facing trouble. People are good. We will pray for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

Another devotee said that it was his sixth visit. He also praised the security arrangements here.

"I have come from Maharashtra, and this is the sixth visit. I have come here with 98 people. Last year I came with 150 people. I will come here every year. The arrangements are very good. There is a lot of excitement. We will pray for peace in the world. People in Kashmir are very supportive. People should come here without fear. The security arrangement is very good," said another devotee.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra has surpassed the 2-lakh mark, with devotees continuing to throng the holy cave shrine.

As people in the country celebrate the coming of the Shravan month, Kanwaria pilgrims gather to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the first Monday of the holy month.

Speaking to ANI, one of the devotees, Amar Yadav, present in a long queue, said that the approximate number of people present here could be about 10 thousand people.

Another devotee, named Rupesh Kumar, from Bihar's Muzaffarpur said, "I have bathed and am standing since 1 in the morning on this first Monday. I don't want to ask anything from God; there is no request as such. I am here just to offer water to my god."

Vivek Singh from Hardoi, Lucknow, one among a thousand devotees, showed high enthusiasm and expressed that he wants nothing but complete purification and wisdom for everyone. "Baba should make us completely pure and give wisdom to all the devotees who have come here," said Singh, and chanted "Har Har Mahadev". (ANI)

