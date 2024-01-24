Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, chaired a high-level joint security meeting to review the preparedness in the Kashmir Zone in view of the forthcoming Republic Day.

The meeting was held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, in which officers from the Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and other sister agencies participated.

As per an official release from the J-K police, discussions were held on the security of vulnerable areas, persons and places during the meeting. Intelligence gathering, area dominance, Naka checking, and security of sensitive places and venues remained the central focus of the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to ensure optimum security arrangements at all the venues across Kashmir by making effective use of all the available resources.

He directed the officials to ensure the highest level of security arrangements and further strengthen the security grids, stressing that serious attempts are being made by handlers from across the border to infiltrate terrorists into J&K.

Stressing strict monitoring and subsequent action against the terror support system, the DGP said that Pakistan and its agencies are making continuous attempts to revive terrorism in parts of J&K.

He directed the creation of special monitoring to identify every element providing any support to terrorists.

Underscoring the desperation of handlers from across the border to create disruption here, the DGP emphasised the need for the field formations to have a serious look into the inputs shared by different agencies and take all the necessary measures accordingly, ensuring that subversive attempts are foiled.

He stressed revisiting the security measures in place at vulnerable places and persons.

The DGP directed further strengthening of the human intelligence system, besides the effective use of modern tools in tracking down the terrorists.

He also directed the officials to identify the technology being used by terrorists and prepare counter-strategies accordingly. He directed the identification and smashing of new forms of terror modules with simultaneous actions within the parameters of the law.

The DGP directed officers to go through a detailed review of all the threat scenarios in their respective areas. He emphasised fixing responsibility in the hierarchy of officials. He stressed the need for the briefing of guidelines issued in a detailed manner by the senior officers to the on-field personnel to ensure the peaceful conduct of republic celebrations.

The participating officers gave feedback regarding the security scenario in their respective jurisdictions as well as the security measures being adopted and implemented for Republic Day.

ADGP CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat, ADGP L&O J&K Vijay Kumar, GOC Kilo Force Major General Mohit Seth, GOC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh, IG CRPF (SOS) Srinagar Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG CRPF (KOS) Srinagar, GK Verma, IG BSF Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, DIG SSB Kashmir Imtiaz Ismail Parray, DIG CKR/NKR Vivek Gupta, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG CID Altaf Ahmad Khan, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoom, and DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, DIG Traffic KashmirJavaid Ahmad Koul, BGS (Ops), 15 Corps Brig Manoj Joshi, SSP Srinagar Ashish Mishra, SSP, PCR Kashmir Showket Ahmad Shah, Security Kashmir Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, SP SOG Srinagar Talib Iftikhar, Second in Commandant ITBP Manohar Singh Rawat attended the meeting in person, while ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, AIG CISF Anoop Sinha, all district SSsP of Kashmir zone attended the meeting through video conferencing. (ANI)

