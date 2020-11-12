Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements and preparedness for the upcoming District Development Council polls and emphasised on the need to remain vigilant to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

An official spokesperson said a meeting was held here at the police control room and it was attended by IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and DIG, Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar among other officers. Officers from Jammu Zone attended through video-conferencing, he added.

The DGP, while reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming polls, sought reports on the security arrangements put in place by the police and the paramilitary force in their respective areas of responsibilities, the spokesman said.

Singh emphasized on the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces for successful conduct of these polls, the official said.

The DGP stressed upon the officers to put all the necessary security measures in place to ensure the conduct of DDC, BDC and Panchayat elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

The UT police chief emphasized on deployment as per requirements in all sensitive places.

Singh said the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly, and the synergy at the grassroots level has to be at its best for better results, the spokesperson added.

The DGP gave directions for night patrolling in hypersensitive and border areas and also emphasized on the need to keep a close watch on subversive elements, he added.

The DGP, while complimenting J-K Police and other security forces for their role in maintaining law and order and success on the counter-insurgency front, stressed upon the officers not to let the peaceful atmosphere be disturbed by the inimical elements.

Singh asserted that the officers should remain vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of anti-national elements.

