Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Security forces tracked and shot down a drone after it crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in LoC in Rajouri's Beri Pattan area, officials said on Thursday.

"On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported on LoC in Rajouri's Beri Pattan area after which a cordon and search operation was launched and movement of a drone was tracked," a statement by Defence Public Relation Officer said.

Five loaded AK magazines, some cash and a sealed packet were recovered from the drone, added the PRO.

A search operation is underway.

On April 1, the Border Security Forces opened fire at a drone allegedly belonging to Pakistan, forcing it to return to the neighbouring country.

"A drone was forced to return to Pakistan after BSF troops deployed at the India-Pakistan international in Sambha District fired towards a blinking light of a flying object observed," BSF had said in a statement.

The drone was spotted around 12:15 am on Saturday on the international border in Ramgarh, Samba District.

A search operation undertaken by BSF is underway, they added.

On March 28, The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone in Punjab soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

The drone was shot down around 8.20 pm on Monday in the Amritsar district of Punjab when the BSF troops deployed at the India-Pakistan International Border border heard the buzzing sound of the flying object.

It was recovered on Tuesday morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force.

The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in Amritsar Sector, said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

"The drone was fired upon and counter-drone measures were taken around 8.20 pm on March 27. Subsequently, today morning (March 28, 2023), during a search of the area, BSF troops recovered one black coloured drone with a white coloured bag approx 700 metres from IB and 350 meters from the fence. On the opening of the bag, one big packet wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape and one small torch was found," the BSF had further said.

Earlier in the last month, the BSF troops also recovered six big packets of Heroin weighing 6.275 kg, contained inside a bag and a bike without a number plate from the wheat field of Toor village in Amritsar district.

A Pakistani drone in Amritsar also dumped the Heroin. (ANI)

