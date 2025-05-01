Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) Election authorities in J-K's Baramulla district have ordered a detailed inquiry and registration of an FIR after a Pakistani national, who was repatriated to his native country in the wake Pahalgam terror attack, claimed that he voted in India during his 17-year stay in the country.

"A detailed enquiry has been ordered, and instructions have been issued for the registration of an FIR in the matter," the Baramulla district election officer said in a post on X.

Also Read | Beer Price Hike in Karnataka: Alcoholic Beverage To Get Costlier As Excise Duty Rises to 205%.

The inquiry was ordered after Ussama Imtiyaz in a video claimed that he had been living in India since 2008. Though he came here on a visa, Imtiyaz claimed he acquired an Aadhaar card and other documents and enrolled himself as a voter in India.

"The district election officer (DEO), Baramulla, has taken cognisance of a video circulating on social media in which an individual allegedly claims to have enrolled himself in the electoral roll for the Uri Assembly constituency without being an Indian citizen.

Also Read | Arvind Shrivastava, 1994 IAS Officer of Karnataka Cadre, Takes Charge As Revenue Secretary of India; Know All About Him.

"In response, the DEO has directed the electoral registration officer (ERO) of Uri to take appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950," the DEO said.

Imtiyaz was among the 59 Pakistanis in J-K who were deported after the expiry of the April 27 deadline given to them to leave the country.

The Centre cancelled visas issued to Pakistani nationals in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)