Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the late hours of Wednesday.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps, posted from its official handle on X and said, "Op CHHATRU. Based on specific #intelligence a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, #Kishtwar."

Also Read | Sigachi Chemical Factory Blast Update: Death Toll Rises to 38 After Explosion at Chemical Factory in Telangana, Government Says Still 11 Missing.

"Contact has been established with the #terrorists and #operations are in progress," it said.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Consumed by Jealousy, Childhood Friend Hurls Acid at 22-Year-Old Woman's Face in Jabalpur; Victim Battles for Life.

Recently, security forces on June 26 "neutralised" one terrorist during an encounter in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the joint operation, code-named Operation Bihali, was launched earlier on June 26 by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Providing an update on the operation, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "In the ongoing joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police in Basantgarh, one terrorist has been neutralised till now."

The operation began during the early hours after contact was established with the terrorists.

"The encounter started early in the morning, and the operation is going on," said Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, while speaking to the mediapersons about the ongoing operation in Basantgarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)