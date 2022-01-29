Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at the Naira area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at Naira area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Trade Unions’ Strike Against The ‘Anti-Worker, Anti-People, Anti-National Policies on February 23-24 Deferred to March 28-29 Due to COVID-19 Third Wave and Elections.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)