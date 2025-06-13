Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in Gusu village, Pulwama. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies in Fire That Engulfed Tea Stall Near Crash Site in Ahmedabad.

Visuals from the site showed thick clouds of smoke rising into the air.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Roshni Songhare Dies: Air India Flight AI171 Cabin Crew Member and Instagram Travel Influencer Killed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)