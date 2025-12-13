Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): A special 5-day training course organised by Civil Defence and J&K SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) has successfully concluded at the Sant Eshwar Bharatiya Vidya Mandir School, Nainsu.

The program's motive was to ensure that students are aware of the critical lifesaving skills and can take immediate action in cases of emergencies. Many of the instructors were trained personnel from the J&K SDRF and shared what the students, along with the staff present there, can do to save themselves and others from danger.

They put forth many hypothetical situations, such as fractures and the "improvised method" of dealing with them. They demonstrated how to tie an immediate tie to prevent the fracture from worsening, and provided alternative methods for students who can't replicate it.

The school principal emphasised the importance of such training courses to the students. She mentioned that these workshops should be held by professionals such as SDRF so that these children are first in line in any case of emergency.

Mentioning some instances taught by the experts, the principal said, "In case of an emergency at home, such as a gas cylinder leak, the training personnel showed us how to tackle the situation. Another situation was related to someone getting hurt outside or suffering a heart attack and how to provide immediate care until professional help arises..."

A student of the school also reiterated how important this kind of training is for them. "I think that everyone should be trained to handle emergency and disaster situations such as fire breaking out and cylinder blasts so that they can ensure the safety of their home along with the neighbours,"she explained.

The program closed with numerous demos by the students to showcase what they had learned during the training. (ANI)

