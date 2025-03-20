Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Faqeer Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself, party officials said.

Khan (62) shot himself using his security personnel's SLR rifle inside his official accommodation in the Tulsibagh government quarters here, they said.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, said the former MLA has died due to suicide.

It was not immediately known as to why Khan took the extreme step.

Khan, who was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 1996 as an Independent candidate, had joined BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls on the party ticket last year.

Police, in a statement, said it has taken cognizance of the incident and launched legal proceedings.

"An incident of firearm discharge was reported today in the Tulsibagh area of Srinagar, resulting in the death of former legislator Faqeer Mohammad Khan, son of Jumma Khan, a resident of Gurez. Police have taken cognizance of the matter, and legal proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS have been initiated at Police Station Shergarhi," Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Initial findings suggest the incident to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is ongoing, considering all aspects, it added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the death of the former MLA.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohammad Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. The House observed a two-minute silence in his honour," Abdullah posted from the official X handle of J-K Chief Minister.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condoled the demise of former Member of Legislative Assembly Faqeer Mohammad Khan.

"Faqeer Mohammad Khan's contribution to the development of Gurez is immense and he touched and improved thousands of lives. On this extremely sad occasion, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for his soul," the LG said.

