Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday visited Government Medical College (GMC), Hospital Doda to enquire about the health of patients injured in a bus accident that claimed the lives of 38 passengers.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also met the families of injured persons.

Also Read | Qatar Slaps Rs 239 Crore Tax Penalties on L&T, Company Appeals Against Unjust Charges.

Later, Ghulam Nabi asked the hospital administration to ensure proper treatment is offered to all the injured on a priority basis since most families cannot afford treatment outside of private hospitals.

As many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Also Read | Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of All Those Killed in Manipur Violence in Four Weeks, NHRC Chief Directs Manipur Government.

Earlier in the day, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident.

He also approved Rs 1 lakh for the injured individuals and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a post on social media platform, X, Sinha said, "An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured. J-K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)