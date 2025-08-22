Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 22 (ANI): Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), organised a one-day Professional Development Programme (PDM) for the medical staff here in the Lecture Hall, Mehra Campus.

The programme was specifically designed for healthcare professionals of the Pir Panjal region, covering the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and aimed at enhancing the skills, knowledge, and preparedness of medical professionals to strengthen healthcare delivery systems in this challenging terrain, which is prone to natural calamities.

The event was held as part of the Health and Medical Education Department's deliverables and reflects the continuing commitment of GMC Rajouri and NHM J&K towards fostering continuous professional development and strengthening primary healthcare services.

The programme was graced by Mission Director, NHM J&K, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasised the role of professional capacity building in improving healthcare outcomes. He lauded the efforts of health professionals working in the Pir Panjal region under difficult circumstances.

Highlighting the Ayushman Bharat - Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) initiative, he said the primary healthcare is being transformed by integrating services for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), maternal and child health, adolescent health, mental health, palliative care and emergency services under the scheme.

He added that the goal is not just to treat illnesses but to keep communities healthier, empowered, and better prepared for the health crisis, especially in geographically challenging locations such as Rajouri and Poonch.

He further spoke about the vital role of Medical Colleges in strengthening rural health coverage. "The GMCs, including GMC Rajouri, are not just institutions of medical education but are also becoming hubs of healthcare support for the region, offering specialised care, capacity building for frontline workers, research-driven solutions and training programs," he added.

In his address, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Executive Director of Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, Kakryal, termed the JK SEHAT App a revolutionary step in making healthcare accessible, transparent, and patient-friendly. "In a region like Jammu & Kashmir, where mountainous terrains and border areas often limit physical access to healthcare facilities, the SEHAT App ensures that healthcare reaches the people, rather than people reach healthcare," he maintained.

The participants were oriented on key areas crucial for effective healthcare delivery, including JK SEHAT App - Ensuring health coverage and accessibility; Disaster Management & Experience Sharing; Role of Indian Army in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR); Implementation of Comprehensive Primary Health Care under NHM; Orientation on of NHM programs in J&K; Violence against Healthcare Professionals & Preventive Measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal GMC Rajouri Prof. (Dr) AS Bhatia highlighted the importance of regular professional development for equipping doctors and health staff with the tools required to address the unique health challenges of the Pir Panjal region, including natural calamities and disasters.

The sessions provided valuable insights into the functioning and scope of NHM, emphasising strengthened healthcare service delivery at the grassroots level.

Among others present were Dr Chander Sheikhar, HoD, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, GMC Rajouri;, Col Ashok Kumar, Col Med HQ 25 Infantry Division; Dr Harjeet Rai, State Nodal Officer, NHM J&K; Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Divisional Nodal Officer, NHM Kashmir; Dr Jitender Mehta, Programme Manager, NHM, J&K; Dr. Shamim Ahmed, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital GMC Rajouri and medical students.

The event concluded with an expression of gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers and participants for their valuable contributions. (ANI)

