Army officers distributing sweets among people in Shopian on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey along with GOC, Victor Force, Major Gen Rashim Bali on Wednesday visited Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, Lt Gen Pandey interacted with locals and took a walk along the busy street at Batpura Chowk.

On the eve of Diwali, Army officers accompanying Lt Gen Pandey were also seen distributing sweets among people.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

