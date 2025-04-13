Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April13 (ANI): J&K CM's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani responded to the Handwara bus accident in Kupwara district, where two girls died during an excursion. He announced relief from the CM Fund Rs. 1 lakh for the deceased, Rs. 50,000 for the seriously injured, and Rs. 25,000 for those with minor injury.

Speaking to ANI, Wani said, "It is unfortunate. The girls were going on an excursion, and unfortunately, their bus fell victim to the accident. Two of our daughters have lost their lives. Some of them have been discharged. Sixteen girls are under medical observation."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Carrying Forward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Struggle for Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha: Amit Shah.

"The CM has announced a relief of Rs. 1 lakh from the CM fund for the deceased, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each for those who have minor injuries. It is important to improve the road connectivity with Kupwara," he added.

On Saturday, two students died and several others were injured after a college bus was involved in an accident in the Vodhpara area in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says ‘I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars’ in Now Deleted Post on X.

According to locals who were present in the area, there were around 20-25 girls in the bus."

There were around 20-25 people. I saw the crowd and congestion with the college bus being there; the situation seemed bad. We had put the cloth on people's heads," one of the locals told ANI.

The person further added that the bus passengers were taken to the district hospital in Kupwara, alleging that an ambulance did not arrive at the scene despite trying to call them repeatedly.

He added, "We took them to GMC Handwara, we tried calling the ambulance 50 times, no one came so we got a private car and sent them to JMC Kupwara." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)