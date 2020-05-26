India News | J-K Govt Brings Back 94,000 Stranded Residents Till Date

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that close 94,000 stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents have been evacuated from other parts of the country till date.

The stranded persons have been evacuated through COVID trains, Rajdhani, Sharmik Special Trains and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Also Read | 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

"J-K Govt has evacuated more than 94000 stranded Jk residents till date, 67172 brought back via Lakhanpur; 26797 through 33 COVID spl. Rajdhani & Shramik spl trains, 652 passengers brought back under Vande Bharat Mission through 4 spl. flights," said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir have a total of 1,668 COVID-19 cases of which 809 patients have recovered from the disease in the Union Territory while 23 have been reported due to the highly contagious virus.

Also Read | Locust Attack: 10 Districts in Uttar Pradesh on Alert After 'Tiddi Dal' Attacks Crops in Neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

The national lockdown--imposed to combat the threat posed by COVID-19--is set to conclude on May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)