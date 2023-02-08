Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 8 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government have empowered about five and half lakh youth with financial assistance and training to start their own business ventures through support from Mission Youth, Financial Institutions and Central and State Government Institutions, according to a government statment.

As 'Yogyata se Rozgar' is the core mantra of present dispensation, concrete steps are being taken up to fully support young men and women in building a bright future for themselves.

The beneficiaries are being extended very possible assistance and requisite expertise training enabling them start their own business units in manufacturing, services, retail, transport sector, handicraft, agri-allied and agri- infra sectors.

J-K administration is committed to channelizing the energy of youth in a positive direction by generating enhanced opportunities for them, whether it is sports, studies, self-employment, entrepreneurship and other fields.

The government is laying a special thrust on the Mission Youth programme on skilling and self-employment of youth with targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation. The administration has instructed for impact assessment of initiatives and called upon stakeholders to explore all avenues for enhanced corporate engagement in Youth empowerment and skilling programmes.

UT administration is stressing on youth skilling and self-employment in rural areas with targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation.

The UT government is formulating policies that engage the youth in the governance process and ensure their participation in on-ground implementation. It provides the youth opportunities to become ambassadors of innovation, peace, progress and sports, said an official.

"Several initiatives have been taken to ensure financial inclusion where every citizen, irrespective of socio-economic status, is empowered to participate in the new age economy, he added". (ANI)

