Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Anantnag district administration organized a day-long festival to promote tourism at Tourism Park, Verinag here.

The festival was jointly inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla and Director Tourism GN Itoo. The festival witnessed the participation of people from different walks of life besides many tourists.

Verinag, also known as the Gate of Kashmir, attracts a good number of visitors during the summer season.

"The Tourism Department is making concerted and coordinated efforts to promote potential tourism destinations like Verinag and the festival is part of the government's initiative to promote 75 offbeat destinations across Jammu and Kashmir,'' Itoo said.

He also said the Department is planning to link Verinag with the tourist circuit of the valley.

Multiple stalls were also installed by various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, KVIB, Apiculture, Floriculture and Handicrafts and other departments and entrepreneurs.

During the festival, cultural programmes were also held. (ANI)

