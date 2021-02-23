Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal on Tuesday visited the District Court Complex here during which he interacted with judges and lawyers in separate meetings.

The chief justice was welcomed by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Administrative Judge for District Srinagar and Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, other judges and judicial officers. On the occasion, the chief justice was presented the Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

While welcoming Mithal on his first visit to Srinagar after his appointment as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, said, "We all are happy to warmly welcome the Chief Justice in the heaven on earth."

While presenting an overview of the working of judicial officers and the justice delivery system, Justice Magrey called the judicial officers warriors of justice, who work round-the-clock.

He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, the judges continued functioning through physical and virtual mode by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to ensure that litigants are given access to justice at all times.

On the occasion, superintending engineer and executive engineer, Roads and Buildings Department presented a documentary to give an overview of the existing infrastructural facilities and the introduction of phase-II proposed construction project in the District Court Complex, Srinagar.

The chief justice expressed pleasure regarding the justice delivery by the judicial officers and infrastructure of the court.

"I am overwhelmed to be present among you in the court of justice' and impressed by the status of infrastructure and facilities available here," he said.

He called the judges of Jammu and Kashmir as the best judicial officers and termed the District Court phase-I and II a vision project.

Chief Justice Mithal held a separate introductory meeting with senior lawyers of the high court.

The chief justice said the justice system was incomplete without the lawyers.

He said lawyers constitute an important part of the judicial system.

