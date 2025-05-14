Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): The helicopter services from Katra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for a week due to the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The helicopter services have been resumed now following the cessation of hostilities and an understanding between India and Pakistan.

Life in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi returned to normal after morning visuals on Tuesday showed students returning to schools.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, announced on Wednesday that schools in certain border areas of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on May 15.

In relief for students and parents, schools in several areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will reopen tomorrow after being closed in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The reopening marks a step towards restoring normalcy and ensuring that students in these border zones continue their education without further disruptions.

The schools, both government and private are being reopened after being shut for five to six days due to safety concerns and days of heightened tension.

The resumption of school activities has relieved residents, marking a return to routine after a period of uncertainty.

India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment, and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding of stopping firing and military action after the Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

