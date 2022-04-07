Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): As the snow clearance operation ended on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir's historical Mughal road, which was closed since January first week due to heavy snowfall, is set to reopen soon in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have completed the snow clearance operation much before time. We have cleared both the lanes till 33 kilometres on the road, however, a single lane has been cleared till 7 kilometres on Mughal road. Many types of equipment were used in this operation like a plough, snow cutter, etc," Riyaz Ahmed Choudhary, Engineer PWD Mughal Road told ANI.

With heavy snowfalls in the high altitudes, the Mughal road, which connects Rajouri and Poonch districts with the Kashmir valley, was closed.

Choudhary said the department is continuing the snow clearance operation of Mughal road which has a total length of 88 kilometres. "We expect the road to reopen within a week after the surface clearing work is completed," the PWD Engineer said.

The snow clearance operation had started on a massive scale in March 2022 under the Mechanical and PWD Mughal Road wing with the latest heavy machinery. (ANI)

