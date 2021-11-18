Visuals of post-harvesting and preservation of fruits and vegetables training programme in Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Horticulture department recently organised a training programme in Anantnag district to train youth on post-harvesting and preservation of fruits and vegetables.

Speaking to ANI about the training programme, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, in charge of the Centre, Achabal, Anantnag district said, "This can improve our economic condition. Especially, in the case of fruits and vegetables, we face around 30-40 per cent post-harvest losses, so this programme can reduce the losses that are incurred after the harvest."

Wani said that its mandate is to spread awareness among people that there should be zero wastage of the produce.

"We have increased the production but still we have to treat this 30-40 per cent wastage. So, instead of planting more trees, we should treat this wastage first by turning this product into value-added processed products," the centre in charge said.

"Once the individuals are trained, they can establish their own units and become self-employed along with providing employment opportunities to others," Wani added.

He further informed that the programme's duration ranged from one to 15 days and aimed at educating the youngsters about how to process the fruits and vegetables into value-added products so that they establish their units and earn a livelihood.

During the programme, the trainees learnt to prepare a variety of products like jams, squash, pickle, chutney and juices that can help them to increase their income as well as promote zero per cent wastage of various horticulture products.

Appreciating the administration for such programmes and urging them to organise more of them in future, Uzma Ashraf, a trainee said, "We have learnt how to make pickles and jam. I hope we practise this at home and improve our performance."

"After this workshop, we will open our own units or provide employment opportunities to more youngsters of the territory," another trainee, Waseem Raja said. (ANI)

