Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir between April 18 and 20, citing the influence of an active western disturbance.

The forecast includes heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures to safeguard lives and livestock.

In light of the advisory, the Department of Sheep Husbandry in Udhampur district has taken proactive steps to counsel nomadic groups currently in the midst of their annual seasonal migration.

These nomadic communities, many of whom are stationed near the Narsu area, have been advised to delay their upward movement into the hilly regions until the weather subsides.

Officials from the Sheep Husbandry Department are actively engaging with the nomads to raise awareness about the potential risks posed by the inclement weather.

In addition, the department has deployed teams to conduct health check-ups on migrating livestock, particularly sheep and goats, to ensure they are healthy and resilient enough to face environmental challenges.

Seven first-aid camps have been established at key locations across the Udhampur district to support the migrating groups, offering veterinary care and assistance as part of the department's preparedness plan.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have reiterated their appeal to nomads to prioritize safety and cooperate with ongoing advisories until the severe weather threat passes.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Churu is grappling with intense heatwave conditions as temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 44.2°C yesterday.

Churu is recognised for its extreme temperatures, both in summer and winter. During the summer months, temperatures can soar to as high as 50 degrees Celsius, while in winter, they may drop below zero.

According to the Meteorological Department, April 17's recorded maximum temperature was 44.2 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius, indicating a potential increase on April 18.

As a result of the rising temperatures, many residents are taking measures to avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon hours and are seeking relief through the use of towels and cold beverages.

The roads are becoming increasingly hot, akin to the operations of a blacksmith's forge, and the impact of the heat is apparent not only on the local population but also on wildlife. Furthermore, mirages are beginning to appear along the roads.

Rajasthan is grappling with intense heat as temperatures soar across its cities. According to the weather report, Barmer recorded a scorching 45.0°C, closely followed by Bikaner at 45.1°C and Jaisalmer at 44.8°C, making these locations among the hottest spots.

India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the 2025 southwest monsoon season, according to a long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, currently, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, atmospheric circulation patterns are similar to those observed during La Nina phases.

A press release from the IMD noted that there is a strong probability, estimated at 59 percent, that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall will fall into the "above normal" or higher category, defined as more than 104 per cent of LPA.

The forecast was generated using the Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) approach based on climate model initial conditions from April 2025. The MME includes a group of coupled climate models that have demonstrated higher prediction skill over the Indian monsoon region.

The probabilistic forecast shows that most parts of India are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season. However, some regions, including parts of Northwest India, Northeast India, and the southern peninsular region, may receive below-normal rainfall. (ANI)

