Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Indian Army's 20 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion came to the aid of a fire-affected family at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Acting swiftly, Army personnel provided shelter, food, and essential clothing to the family.

"Indian Army's 20 RR Battalion springs into action and lends a helping hand to a fire-stricken family in Ratherpora, Tangmarg Village in Jammu and Kashmir. Swift response and humanitarian aid enable Army personnel to provide refuge, sustenance, and essential clothing to the affected family, exemplifying the Indian Army's unrelenting dedication to the well-being of the local community, the Army said in a statement.

Earlier, Indian Army officers stationed at Azmat-e-Hind, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar, celebrated Diwali with local children, spreading joy, laughter, and festive cheer in the remote border area on Sunday.

The Diwali Mahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm and unity by the Indian Army and local residents along the LoC. The event was infused with the spirit of togetherness, as soldiers and civilians came together to light diyas, share sweets, and enjoy cultural performances.

A resident said, "We have come here to join Diwali celebrations. We were invited to celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army. The festival is being celebrated at the 104 Brigade. This is the culture of our country. When there is Eid, they join us in celebration. We will pray to God that Diwali brings peace and that brotherhood is maintained. In the border areas, we live in unity. We get support from the Army."

An ex-army personnel said, "In Tangdhar, we are safe due to the Army. Whenever required, they are ready to extend their service to us. If we face any difficulty, the Army stands with us."

The event was part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to strengthen the bond between the armed forces and local communities. With the snow-capped mountains as a backdrop and the spirit of Diwali in the air, the celebrations lit up the hearts of all those present. (ANI)

