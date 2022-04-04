Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): Indian Army on Monday, foiled an attempted infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists, informed the officials.

Indian Army eliminated the espionage by Pakistani terrorists in Naushera, Rajouri in the late-night hours of April 3.

Also Read | “Universities Don’t Have to Pay Fees to NTA/UGC & No Need to Sign an MoU with NTA/UGC. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A body with a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered by the Army, informed the officials from White Knight Corps.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (ANI)

Also Read | Medical Education System in India; Reforms & the Way Forward.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)