Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] September 9 (ANI): In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Nowshera sector.

According to a Jammu-based defence spokesperson, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, intelligence inputs were received since 30 August 2024, indicating the presence of terrorists opposite Nowshera Sector.

"All likely infiltration routes were kept under surveillance. Ground-based and aerial surveillance assets were employed to monitor the area. Area domination patrols were also conducted with greater frequency, deploying troops at key terrain locations to prevent terrorist infiltration," the spokesperson added.

"On the night of September 8, at approximately 7:30 pm, surveillance teams detected suspicious movement of a few individuals in the area. An Intense firefight ensued. The exchange of fire continued through the night. UAVs, night cameras, and other surveillance equipment were deployed to keep the terrorists under observation. Two terrorists were neutralised in the firefight," he added.

A search was carried out to clear the area of any remaining threats on September 9. A significant cache of warlike stores, including two AK-47 rifles, one M-4 rifle with sight and one pistol, was recovered, the spokesperson added.

"The Indian Army's swift and coordinated response to this infiltration attempt highlights the synergy between the Army, JK Police and the intelligence agencies. Search operations are continuing to completely secure the area. The Indian Army remains alert and committed to defeating any such attempt in the future," he added. (ANI)

