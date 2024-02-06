Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a recent development in narco-terror-related cases, the State Investigation Unit (SIU) Baramulla produced a charge sheet before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (NIA Court) Baramulla.

The charge sheet was produced against six accused persons, named Mohd Aslam Khatana,resident of Churunda Uri, Muneer Ahmad Din resident of Jabla Uri, Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Hard Shiva Sopore, Akhtar Niyaz Bhat resident of Mukhdam Mohalla Tarzoo Sopore, Mudasir Yousuf Goknu resident of Bagi Islam Krankshivan Colony Sopore, all under judicial custody.

Moreover, one more accused, Mohd Hassan Awan resident of Dharkoot Uri at present Tehsil Bagh PoK has also been named in charge sheet under section 299 CrPC.

The next hearing date for the case is set for February 20, 2024, as announced by the Court.

Pertinent to mention here that on August 11, 2023, arms, ammunition and narcotics were recovered from the five accused persons at a checkpoint established at Powarian Thajal Uri.

They were found to be involved in cross-border smuggling of arms & ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities. (ANI)

