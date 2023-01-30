Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Monday due to heavy rains and shooting stones at Panthyal in the Ramban district, a senior official said.

"Intensity of shooting stones increases at Panthyal, Ramban on National Highway-44, which remains blocked. Wait for more updates. Travelling is highly unadvisable," tweeted Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zia.

Heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions prevailed in the Union Territory on Monday.

Srinagar received fresh snowfall this morning after the mercury dropped to a minimum of minus 2 degrees celsius on Sunday night.

Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals.

The local people also claimed that the air traffic has also been impacted due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (ANI)

