Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday reviewed the Amarnath Yatra preparation and arrangements with district administration Ramban.

During the review meeting, Singh emphasized that a dashboard must be prepared for the Yatris for the real-time information related to weather forecasts, highway updates, number of Yatris arriving, traffic updates etc.

The Minister also stressed upon the district administration that social media should be used for updating Yatris with reliable related information by creating separate handles exclusively for this year's Amarnath Yatra, and tagging important handles.

During the meeting, Singh said that the latest technology like RFIDs which have been made compulsory in this year's Amarnath Yatra will help in the real-time monitoring of Yatris by tracking them en route to the cave.

The Union Minister also inquired about the status of the report of the unfortunate incident of tunnel collapse in district Ramban, to which the Minister was informed that the ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh has been paid to the deceased with 2 lakhs paid as an additional amount.

During the meeting, he was informed by Deputy Commissioner, Ramban that 33 'Langars' from Nashri to Lamber (Banihal) for the Yatris have been constructed with a carrying capacity of 30,000.

The Minister was also informed that a Yatri Niwas will be completed before the commencement of Yatra consisting of 13 lodgement centers with a total capacity of 8000 with 3000 available beds and 961 toilets/baths for the Yatris.

The security-related arrangements are also put in place for this year's Amarnath Yatra with the installation of CCTVs, deployment of CRPF, ITBP at important locations, and PCR Control Rooms, the Minister was informed by Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir.

While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.

Notably, this year, the pilgrims can also avail helicopter service directly from Srinagar for the yatra.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. (ANI)

