Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, founder and director of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF), called on Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Sunday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming 5th edition of the festival, scheduled to be held in October this year.

During the meeting, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan briefed LG Sinha on the exciting developments and arrangements being made for the festival, which has gained significant prominence over the years.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: ‘Mentally Unstable’ Man Kills Grandparents in Thrissur, Arrested.

The KWFF has become an essential platform for filmmakers and artists from Kashmir and beyond to showcase their talent and creative works on an international stage.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association, was also present at the meeting, adding his valuable insights and perspectives.

Also Read | Asheshkumar Mehta, Shivangi Lad Mehta Booked: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Finfluencer, His Wife in Drug-Fraud Case.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan extended a heartfelt invitation to Lieutenant Governor Sinha to grace the Opening Ceremony of the 5th Edition of the Kashmir World Film Festival as the Chief Guest. Delighted with the invitation and recognizing the significance of the event, Lt. Governor Sinha graciously accepted the invitation, promising his presence at the festival's inauguration.

LG Sinha also reiterated his unwavering support for the KWFF and its mission to promote art, culture, and cinema in the region.

He expressed his commitment to providing all possible support to ensure the successful execution of the 5th edition of the festival.

Furthermore, Lt. Governor Sinha conveyed his vision of taking Kashmir to even greater heights, aiming to elevate it as one of the most prestigious film festivals globally. This aspiration bodes well for the filmmakers, artists, and film enthusiasts associated with KWFF, as it signifies increased opportunities for exposure, recognition, and collaboration in the world of cinema. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)