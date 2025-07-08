Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) Police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district have been directed to remain extra vigilant and generate real-time, actionable intelligence to counter potential threats posed by terrorists.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Naresh Singh gave the directions at a crime and security review meeting which was convened to take stock of the prevailing situation and chalk out a strategy to maintain law and order in the district, an official spokesperson said.

He said the officers were briefed to stay alert, maintain inter-agency coordination, and conduct area domination, patrolling, and Corder and Search Operations in identified vulnerable areas.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP stressed the importance of the field presence of officers, enhanced community engagement, and strict adherence to law-and-order protocols to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the district.

He reiterated that officers must remain extra vigilant, particularly in sensitive areas, and generate real-time, actionable intelligence to thwart any potential threat posed by anti-national or disruptive elements.

Special focus was also laid on deployment planning, route security, crowd management, and coordination with civil administration during the upcoming religious functions including annual pilgrimages, the spokesperson said.

Regarding drug and cattle smuggling, he said updates were taken on enforcement drives with clear instructions to intensify action against drug and cattle smugglers, the spokesperson said.

