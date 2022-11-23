Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the youth festival "SONZAL" at Kashmir University to boost the cultural and traditional activities among the youth.

The authorities of Kashmir University organised a nine-day festival aimed to boost the cultural and traditional activities among the youth especially students of the campus. Such types of festivals help students and provide them with a proper platform to show their calibre in art, culture and traditional activities, it is very important to educate youth about these activities.

Also Read | Delhi’s Jama Masjid Bans Solitary, Group Entry of Women and Girls, Place Three Plaques of ‘Diktat’ Outside Mosque.

"The meaning of SONZAL in Kashmiri is rainbow and through this platform, the youth will be able to channelise their creativity and follow the path of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The youth will also take part in the north zone festival and will also participate in the national youth festival to be held in 2023," said Sinha.

Due to the western culture, most youths are not fully aware of the rich past of Kashmir so the University of Kashmir has taken a wonderful step to organise this festival.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP, CPI Workers Clash in Khowai District; Party Leaders Trade Barbs.

The festival is organised by the division of the youth affairs department of the student welfare of University of Kashmir at the convocation complex where a large gathering of students enjoys all the activities of the festival.

"This type of festival is always entertaining for all youths and helps them to reduce their stress level that is common among the students due to the hectic academic activities and unstable situation of the valley," said a student at the event.

"For the last few years, the youth festival has received a tremendous response from the various departments of universities and other colleges in Kashmir. During the festival, the talented youths of the valley will participate in different activities like folk music, light music, cultural songs, paintings, photography, and quiz competitions," said another student present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)