Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tragedy struck Chassana Village in Mahore sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as a devastating landslide, triggered by heavy to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, claimed the lives of a two-month-old infant, her mother, and two other children.

"A two-month-old child, her mother, and two other children died when the house they were sleeping in collapsed this morning after a landslide occurred in the village," Deputy Commissioner Reasi said on Sunday.

In the incident, Phalla Akther, wife of Mohd Farid, aged about 30 years, Nasima Akther, daughter of Mohd Farid, aged 5 years, Safeen Kousar, daughter of Mohd Farid, aged 3 years, and Samreen Kousar, daughter of Mohd Farid, aged 2 months, died on the spot.

Two persons, namely Kalu, son of Juma, and Bano Begum, wife of Kalu, aged about 58 years, got injured, officials added. (ANI)

