Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated a Rs 213-crore general bus stand-cum-multi-level car parking and a commercial complex here.

He said it was a step towards the comprehensive development of physical, social and basic infrastructure for people and business class.

Constructed by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), the new facility has a built-up area of around 60,064 sqm, having a parking capacity of 80 buses in a bus terminal, 1,312 cars, 177 two-wheelers and 239 commercial shops, besides dedicated space for restaurants and food courts, an official statement said.

