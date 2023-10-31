Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Run for Unity', on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Various people including students, athletes, and local residents, came together to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event successfully promoted the messages of unity, national integration, and the spirit of togetherness. It showcased the diversity and inclusiveness of Srinagar, breaking barriers and reinforcing the ideals of Sardar Patel.

The Run for Unity Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar served as a remarkable tribute to the Iron Man of India, fostering a sense of patriotism and instilling a profound sense of unity among the participants and spectators alike.

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the World was today watching India which had set a new peak of achievements.

"Today the whole world is watching India, today India is at a new peak of achievements. The world has been surprised to see India's potential in the G20 Summit. We are proud that our borders remain safe amidst many global crises. We are proud that in the next few years, we are going to become the third-largest economy in the world. We are proud that today India has reached that part of the Moon where no other country in the world has been able to reach," the Prime Minister said.

"We are proud that today India is manufacturing everything from Tejas fighter planes to INS Vikrant itself. We are proud that today in India, our professionals are running and leading the billion-dollar companies of the world. We are proud that today the glory of the Tricolour is continuously increasing in big sports events of the world. We are proud that our youth are breaking records, winning medals" he added. (ANI)

