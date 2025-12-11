Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 41 Next of Kins (NoKs) of victims of terrorism of Jammu Division.

Appointment letters were also handed over to 22 beneficiaries in Age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police fallen heroes under Compassionate Appointment Rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Earlier, on July 28, 2025, the Lieutenant Governor had handed over the appointment letters to 94 NoKs of terror victims from the Jammu division. The move brings relief to 135 terror victim families from the Jammu Division who were denied justice for decades.

The families of terror victims spoke out fearlessly, recounted decades of terror and hardship and exposed the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their local sympathisers.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the civilian deceased and shared the grief of the terror victim families.

"Terror victim families were left to struggle in silence for decades. Justice was denied to these families. The deep scars were never healed. Such families are now being recognised, respected and rehabilitated. Jobs to real victims of terror and true martyrs reflect the commitment that the nation stands with them with concrete action," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to restoring dignity and economic security to the families who paid the highest price.

"Our mission is to bring about a change in the lives of those families who were deliberately deprived of justice so that they can contribute to society's all-round progress and nation-building.

With the government job appointment letters to 41 terror victim families, 22 age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs, we have fulfilled our commitment," the Lieutenant Governor said.

After a 20-year wait for relief, the suffering of Naseeb Singh and his family is finally over. The Lieutenant Governor narrated the heartrending incident of June 28, 2005, when Naseeb Singh's father, Dharam Singh and four others from Kotranka, Rajouri, were brutally killed by terrorists. For two decades, Naseeb Singh and his family were forced to live in misery, constant fear and insecurity. The dark days in their lives have ended. It is a new dawn of hope and dreams for the family, he said.

"Akhtar Hussain, a resident of Reasi, was shot dead by terrorists on July 13, 2005. His wife and children endured immense hardship for two decades. It had left a deep scar on the family.

On November 15, 2004, SPO Sanjeet Kumar was murdered along with his friend by two terrorists in Balan Tundwa, Kishtwar, while they were preparing for a neighbour's wedding.

These families carried the weight of unspeakable grief. Now, this new beginning will allow them to rebuild their lives with dignity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we are dismantling the entire terror ecosystem.

"We have not bought peace, but established peace. The days of misgovernance are over. Now, terrorists, separatists and their patrons are not given government jobs, but they are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that some aspects of the dying terror ecosystem are attempting to spread misinformation or negative narratives against the country. He warned that stringent action would be taken against such elements according to the country's established legal framework.

"Those who are fanning separatism and threatening national unity will face the action as per the law," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to all sections of society to contribute to the Mahayagya of development in J&K with selfless action.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; and Deputy Commissioners of various districts, senior officials, and family members of victims of terrorism were present.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and members of various social organisations were also present. (ANI)

