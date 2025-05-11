Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General (LG) Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty, during the shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura sector.

The last rites of Rifleman Sunil Kumar were carried out with military honours. LG Manoj Sinha offered a wreath and paid tribute to the late army jawan.

Earlier in the day, LG Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz, who lost his life in cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura sector.

The LG honoured the late jawan's sacrifice, offering condolences to his family and praying for their strength in this hour of grief.

DG BSF and all ranks also paid their tributes to BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz after he lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area of Jammu.

"DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time," BSF said in a statement.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between the DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding reached earlier today, and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and treat the situation seriously and responsibly.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added. (ANI)

