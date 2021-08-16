Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying he was a true statesman whose vision will continue to inspire coming generations.

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 3 Members of a Family Hacked to Death in Siwan District, Accused Arrested.

"Humble tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punyatithi. A true statesman, and excellent orator, he will always be remembered for the immense contribution towards public life & nation's development. His thoughts & vision will continue to inspire coming generations," Sinha said on Twitter.

The Lt governor also paid tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 3.5 Crore by Fraudsters on Pretext of Helping in Investment for Cryptocurrency Business.

"Tributes to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Ji on his Punya-tithi. He was a great saint who embodied spirit of harmony & brotherhood. He will always be remembered for his indelible contributions to spiritualism & social work," Sinha wrote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)