Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Pantha Chowk transit camp in Srinagar to review the ongoing arrangements for the pilgrims ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025.

Taking to the social media platform, Jammu and Kashmir LG wrote, "Reviewed the progress of construction work for Office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, earlier today."

The Amarnath Yatra is all set to commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes--the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Specifying the rules and regulations for the yatra, Anil Sharma, Circle Head, PNB Circle Jammu said that no pregnant women, people below 13 years and above 70 years would be allowed for the yatra, even if they had a medical certificate.

"Those below 13 years and above 70 years of age will not be permitted for this Yatra by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, even if they have a compulsory medical certificate. Pregnant women will not be permitted either, even if they produce a compulsory medical certificate," Sharma added.

Dates for the yatra were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 5 during the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for enhancing lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, operationalising Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuing RFID cards, and on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to ensure adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en route to the Yatra. (ANI)

