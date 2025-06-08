Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing the neighboring country of attempting to "destabilise Jammu and Kashmir's economy, divide people on religious lines, and damage its tourism sector," even as he laid the foundation stone of a Rs 1,240 crore industrial unit in Kathua.

"After Operation Sindoor, India has shown the strength of its armed forces. But Pakistan continues its conspiracies to disrupt J&K's development," Sinha said while inaugurating Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd at Dhanseri.

"Their plans have failed, and this massive industrial investment is proof," he added.

The LG's remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kashmir-Kanyakumari rail link.

"Our PM rightly exposed Pakistan's failed attempts to halt J&K's progress. Look at the investor enthusiasm - it shows they have lost this battle," Sinha said.

The new unit, expected to create over 1,000 jobs, signals Kathua's emergence as an industrial hub.

"Despite Pakistan's designs, industries are lining up to invest here. Kathua is becoming a preferred destination," he said.

Divisional Commissioner Romesh Kumar and Dhunseri Group Chairman CK Dhanuka were present at the event.

Incorporated on November 28, 2020, Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures, focused on manufacturing polyester films.

CK Dhanuka, Chairman of the Dhunseri group, told ANI, "We have decided to set up this plant here in J&K as part of our commitment to give something to the country and to the local people of J&K. This project will give us mental satisfaction. We expect that the entire process of setting up the plant here will be smooth without hurdles."

Arun Kumar Manhas, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, told ANI that this Dhunseri unit will boost the local industry.

"This Dhunseri unit will provide a domino effect to the district and the region. I am sure this plant will contribute to Jammu and Kashmir's industrial success story," Manhas said. (ANI)

